CONCERNS have been raised over a lack of polling cards in a by-election taking place today (Thursday, 7) with fears it could “disenfranchise” voters.

One seat in the Dinnington Town ward of Dinnington St John’s Town Council is up for election following the resignation of a Dinnington Matters councillor earlier this year, with two candidates standing – Esther Hush and Jean Hart.

But the latter posted concerns online and social media over the lack of polling cards sent out, saying they are an “important factor” in elections and encourage people to vote.

Jean Hart said: “There is confusion and questions regarding the decision to not issue polling cards in the election on Thursday.

“I was informed directly by RMBC electoral services that a decision was made to NOT issue polling cards in this election by Dinnington St John’s Town Council.

“I expressed concern about this and asked a number of questions as I am worried that this disenfranchises 80 per cent of electors in Dinnington who do not use a postal vote.

“A polling card is often the only means for people to find out an election is taking place.

“The polling cards tell people the election has been generated and identifies which polling station they must use to cast their vote.

“Getting a card through the post encourages electors to go out and vote.

“They are an important factor in all elections and any decision not to send them out must not be taken lightly, unadvisedly, arbitrarily or without proper authorisation.

“This authorisation should only be made after proper consultation with all the town councillors and a vote taken.

“On Friday morning I met with the clerk who confirmed to me that this decision was taken by himself and the chair of the council only.

“The decision was then passed to RMBC electoral services and confirmed by email.

“I spoke to a current town councillor who had no knowledge of this decision.

“No communication was issued to town councillors about the decision. “

Town clerk and finance officer Al Evans said: “The costs for this election have to be borne entirely by Dinnington St John’s Town Council.

“RMBC advised the council that poll cards are not a statutory requirement for parish/town council by-elections.

“The cost to the council of providing poll cards alone to c.6,500 electors would be between £4,000 and £7,000.

“This is in addition to other costs to hold the election.

“Voter turnouts in such by-elections are historically very low and RMBC advised that most parish councils do not opt to issue poll cards for such elections.

“With this information in mind, plus the potential cost for something the council was not mandated to do, an operational decision was taken not to issue poll cards as it was felt the public money could be better utilised.

“The council have publicised the election widely via the website, noticeboards, social media and office window, along with posts on ‘Dinnington’ social media.

“In addition, RMBC have also publicised the election by their website, social media etc.”

A Rotherham Council spokesperson said: “As we do for all parish by-elections, the town clerk at Dinnington’s St John’s Town Council was made aware that there is no statutory requirement to issue poll cards for parish elections, but they may request the Returning Officer issues them.

"As parish councils are fully responsible for the costs of their elections and therefore printing of poll cards, we provide them with an estimate cost for the printing and postage to help them make an informed decision.”