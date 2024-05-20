Concert celebrating 100 years of Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir

Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir

THURNSCOE Harmonic Male Voice Choir’s centenary celebrations will continue with a concert at Wentworth Parish Church.

The show is part of the group’s series of events to mark 100 years since the choir was established.

The event on Saturday, June 1, will begin at 7pm. Tickets are £8 and available at Wentworth Post Office or by calling 01709 584547.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...