Concert celebrating 100 years of Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir
THURNSCOE Harmonic Male Voice Choir’s centenary celebrations will continue with a concert at Wentworth Parish Church.
The show is part of the group’s series of events to mark 100 years since the choir was established.
The event on Saturday, June 1, will begin at 7pm. Tickets are £8 and available at Wentworth Post Office or by calling 01709 584547.
Further centenary concerts by the choir will take place at Swinton St Margaret’s on August 31 and in the marble saloon, Wentworth Woodhouse, on November 16.
