Concerns grow over sparse bus services as Waverley expands

The bus stop on Brinsworth Road near Brinsworth Academy - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A FRUSTRATED mum is trying to get bus services to the new Waverley development improved after a timetable change left her son with an extended school day.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But she says she has been met with no response after asking South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority for help.

The only option for Gemma Robinson and her partner to prevent their son having to leave home at 6.50am is to rely on flexible working so they can do the ‘school run’ by car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But afternoons have now got worse, with a bus home leaving at 3.30pm, instead of the previous 3.05pm departure, a 50 minute delay from the end of school.

That is for journeys to Brinsworth Academy and the couple are now questioning whether they should choose an alternative for their daughter when she moves up.

However, Gemma said they wanted her to attend Brinsworth, which has a better Ofsted rating than the alternative, though the couple feel they are being stripped of parental choice by bus timetable restrictions.

The situation has been compounded by a lack of response from South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard when she has contacted the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority to complain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, she contacted MP Sarah Champion, who also contacted SYCMA on her behalf, but also achieved no response.

“There is a school bus for Aston and Whiston, why there isn’t one here, I don’t know,” said Gemma.

“I have raised it with the mayor three times, but he has not responded. I have taken it to Sarah Champion, she was really good and said it was unacceptable.

“She agreed to speak to him but he has not responded to her,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYMCA confirmed buses for schools in the Waverley catchment area were provided, but not for those outside that area at present.

A South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority spokesperson said: “We are working with Rotherham Council on this, and the council’s education transport team will be contacting Ms Robinson directly to explore what support may be available.

"We apologise for the delay in getting back to both Ms Robinson and Sarah Champion MP regarding this, this was due to an administrative error.

“We have identified commercial services that may offer transport options and have contacted Ms Robinson directly about these.”