A SOUTH Yorkshire illustrator has published her latest colouring book – and we’ve got a copy to giveaway!

Josephine Dellows with her colouring book in Meersbrook Park in Sheffield

Barnsley-born Josephine Dellow, who illustrates for the BBC’s Tiny Happy People, has published A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book.

Josephine said: “People from Yorkshire are always so proud of their heritage and to shout about it.

“I love the county and how many beautiful places it has to visit in just one day - that’s why I thought it would work so well in a colouring book.”

Some of the famous faces in the book including Rotherham's Chuckle Brothers

The new book features pages dedicated to famous faces from the county, including Rotherham's very own Chuckle Brothers.

Sheffield’s pioneering female astronaut Helen Sharman OBE, Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker can also be shaded in.

It also includes popular seaside destinations such as Whitby and Scarborough, rural scenes picturing the Yorkshire Dales and urban illustrations.

Josephine said: “I hope the new book makes people remember how much they love Yorkshire, and how lucky we all are to live here.”

The book costs £7 and can be purchased from Meadowhall and via Josephine's online Etsy store.

For a chance to win a copy, answer this question:

Which television channel does Josephine illustrate for?

(a) ITV

(b) BBC

(c) Channel 4

Send your answer, along with your name, address, a contact telephone number and/or email address to [email protected].

Or post your answer and details to Colouring book competition, Rotherham Advertiser, 2a Upper Millgate, Rotherham, S601PF.

Competition closes at noon on Monday, December 11, 2023.

UK winners only.

Terms and conditions apply.