Competition time! Win a family ticket to milestone orchestral concert
Concerteenies is hosting Stan and Mabel, a musical story based on the book by Jason Chapman, with the Hallam Sinfonia orchestra – and the Advertiser has a family ticket to giveaway to a lucky reader!
It is the first orchestral concert for charity Concerteenies and two shows, including one which is BSL- interpreted, will take place at Victoria Hall in Sheffield on Saturday, February 10.
Polly Ives, founder of Concerteenies, said: “To see a whole orchestra perform for the first time really is a phenomenal experience due to the scale of the sight and sound.
“Stan and Mabel has been performed in Australia, London and Scotland before, so we are thrilled to be bringing it to Sheffield for one day only.”
In the show, Stan the dog and Mabel the cat discover their flute-playing neighbour has gone to Italy to judge orchestral auditions.
They follow her and are joined on the adventure by other animals all brought to life by different instruments.
For your chance to win two adult and two child tickets, answer this question:
Which country does the flute-playing neighbour go to?
(a) Iceland
(b) India
(c) Italy
Email your answer along with your name, your parent/guardian's name and a contact mobile number and/or email address to [email protected].
Or post your answer and contact details to Competitions, Rotherham Advertiser, 2A Upper Millgate, Rotherham, S60 1PF.
Closing date is noon on Friday, February 2, 2024.
Terms and conditions apply.
Good luck!