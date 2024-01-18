Competition time! Win a family ticket to international gaming exhibition!

AN international gaming exhibition has arrived in South Yorkshire – and the Advertiser has a family ticket to giveaway to a lucky reader!

Game On at Forum Groningen - photo by Marleen Annema

Game On will be at Doncaster Dome for three months, giving video games fans from across the region a chance to enjoy some of their favourite games including Space Invaders, Sonic the Hedgehog, Minecraft, and Rock Band.

Focusing on key game developments across the globe between 1962 and the present day, Game On has welcomed more than 4 million visitors from 23 countries including Spain, Holland and China.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “We are really excited to be the first venue in Yorkshire to host this incredible, interactive event which is set to be a real eye-opener for audiences.

“Game On is a must-see opportunity with a whole host of different areas to explore and lots of chances for young people to learn about gaming history as well as playing the games and getting involved.”

For your chance to win a family ticket (at least one accompanying adult), just answer this question:

In which year does Game On begin showcasing industry developments?

(a) 1942

(b) 1962

(c)1982

Email your answer along with your name, your parent/guardian's name and a contact mobile number and/or email address to [email protected].

Or post your answer and contact details to Captain Jack, Rotherham Advertiser, 2A Upper Millgate, Rotherham, S60 1PF.

Closing date is noon on Wednesday, January 31 2024.

Terms and conditions apply.