Competition time: Win a family ice-skating pass at Doncaster Dome
The Ice Caps is The Dome's split-level ice skating rink – the only one of its kind in the UK – and features two ramps, two mini-rinks on different levels and 1.5 square kilometres of ice.
Steve Parker, group attractions manager at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which manages The Dome, said: "Our ice rink offers a fantastic way to beat the summer heat and have fun with family and friends.
“Whether you're a seasoned skater or it's your first time on the ice, our split-level rink offers something for everyone.
“The Dome's summer ice skating programme offers a range of sessions to suit all visitors.
“Families can enjoy daily 90-minute sessions that include skate hire, making it a convenient and fun activity for all ages.”
For your chance to win a family pass for ticket for four (maximum of two adults) answer the following question:
How many ramps are there at the Dome ice rink?
(a) One
(b) two
(c)Three
Email your answer along with your name, contact number and email address to [email protected].
Or post to Doncaster Dome competition, Rotherham Advertiser, 2A Upper Millgate, Rotherham, S60 1PE.
Closing date is Friday, August 23, 2024 at noon.
Terms and conditions apply.
Good luck!
