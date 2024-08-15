Families can cool off on the ice at Doncaster Dome this summer

AS THE temperatures rise, The Doncaster Dome's ice rink offers an ideal way to cool off this summer, providing a refreshing activity suitable for all ages.

The Ice Caps is The Dome's split-level ice skating rink – the only one of its kind in the UK – and features two ramps, two mini-rinks on different levels and 1.5 square kilometres of ice.

Steve Parker, group attractions manager at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which manages The Dome, said: "Our ice rink offers a fantastic way to beat the summer heat and have fun with family and friends.

“Whether you're a seasoned skater or it's your first time on the ice, our split-level rink offers something for everyone.

“The Dome's summer ice skating programme offers a range of sessions to suit all visitors.

“Families can enjoy daily 90-minute sessions that include skate hire, making it a convenient and fun activity for all ages.”

For your chance to win a family pass for ticket for four (maximum of two adults) answer the following question:

How many ramps are there at the Dome ice rink?

(a) One

(b) two

(c)Three

Email your answer along with your name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

Or post to Doncaster Dome competition, Rotherham Advertiser, 2A Upper Millgate, Rotherham, S60 1PE.

Closing date is Friday, August 23, 2024 at noon.

Terms and conditions apply.

Good luck!