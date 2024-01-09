Company 'builds' relations' with primary school
Emerald Sharkey, foundation stage lead at the school, said: “The new resources we have received from Jones Homes have helped to enhance our outdoor environment for the Foundation Stage children.
“The pupils were so excited to receive this donation and got stuck in straight away to the new construction kits by building a realistic mini development site.
Jones Homes has new houses under construction at its Lambcote Meadows development off Grange Lane in the town, less than a mile from the school.
Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “We decided to provide a construction-themed donation to help the children learn more about what working on a building site might be like, as they see the new homes take shape at our nearby Lambcote Meadows development.”