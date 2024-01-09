Register
Company 'builds' relations' with primary school

PUPILS at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Maltby are enjoying playing builders after a donation of construction-themed toys and equipment as part of a project to improve its outdoor area.
By Matt Colley
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:18 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:24 GMT
Lindsey Morgan, sales advisor at Lambcote Meadows with the pupils at St Mary’s Catholic Primary SchoolLindsey Morgan, sales advisor at Lambcote Meadows with the pupils at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School
Emerald Sharkey, foundation stage lead at the school, said: “The new resources we have received from Jones Homes have helped to enhance our outdoor environment for the Foundation Stage children.

“The pupils were so excited to receive this donation and got stuck in straight away to the new construction kits by building a realistic mini development site.

Jones Homes has new houses under construction at its Lambcote Meadows development off Grange Lane in the town, less than a mile from the school.

Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “We decided to provide a construction-themed donation to help the children learn more about what working on a building site might be like, as they see the new homes take shape at our nearby Lambcote Meadows development.”

