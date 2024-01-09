PUPILS at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Maltby are enjoying playing builders after a donation of construction-themed toys and equipment as part of a project to improve its outdoor area.

Lindsey Morgan, sales advisor at Lambcote Meadows with the pupils at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School

Emerald Sharkey, foundation stage lead at the school, said: “The new resources we have received from Jones Homes have helped to enhance our outdoor environment for the Foundation Stage children.

“The pupils were so excited to receive this donation and got stuck in straight away to the new construction kits by building a realistic mini development site.

Jones Homes has new houses under construction at its Lambcote Meadows development off Grange Lane in the town, less than a mile from the school.