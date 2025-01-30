Community's solar farm protest as consultation period ends
Residents from several communities around the 3,500 acre site have joined forces to raise a catalogue of objections to the proposal, which would see 440,000 solar panels installed on what is now arable farmland.
Because of the scale of electricity generation involved, the scheme is so big it needs a Development Consent Order from the Government, rather than just going through the conventional planning process.
Electricity would go into the national grid through Brinsworth substation, but there would also be battery storage on site.
While Whitestone Solar Farm argue that there is a need for ‘green’ energy generation, residents in several communities surrounding the site, which would take up land between Rotherham and Doncaster, believe it would be detrimental.
It covers historic parkland and hunting grounds, which also has footpaths and bridleways and although they would be protected, some residents believe that having high fences and CCTV cameras covering the site would destroy people’s ability to enjoy the open site.
They have also questioned the quality of the consultation process, which started before Christmas, included a meeting at a hall where access by public transport was difficult and said leaflet deliveries meant to cover households in the surrounding areas had missed some residents.
Vanessa Woodhead, who lives at Ravenfield, joined the protest and said she was representing horse riders.
“It is the only safe place for horse riders off the road,” she said.
“They have said they will keep bridleways but we don’t want to ride somewhere with 12 foot fences, CCTV and battery storage units,” she said.
Others have raised issues about the impact on wildlife, with deer and owls said to be present on the site, with a further concern being the loss of land currently used for food production.
If granted, the licence would last for 60 years, but according to protesters, it would take another 40 years for the site to return to a condition suitable for farming.
Whitestone said some of the land they have earmarked would be used “to support existing wildlife and create new habitats to enhance biodiversity, as well as setbacks for local properties and footpaths.”
