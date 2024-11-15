Community's poppy-pride shone through for Remembrance Sunday

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:35 GMT
First class: A post-box topper in Hoyland
HOYLAND’S community always turns out in force to mark Remembrance Sunday with a parade and service at the war memorial.

But the community’s recognition of the sacrifices made by service personnel through the generations goes further than that.

This year, the wider community made a a joint effort which has seen the area decorated to draw attention to the respect residents have for those who serve in the armed forces.

From shops to Owd Martha’s community garden, there was a special effort from businesses and volunteers.

Shining bright: The beacon at Owd Martha's Yard decorated for Remembrance

Their efforts drew praise on social media and helped to create tributes on parts of Sunday’s parade, which went from Hoyland Cemetery to the war memorial in Kirk Balk, and on to the town centre where participants were served refreshments at the market.

The parade and service included wreath laying by many local organisations and a silence to mark the loss of those who died in conflicts.

