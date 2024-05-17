Community trust aims to get more kids on the pitch
Research has revealed that 84 per cent of grass-roots clubs find young players are less likely to participate in sports because they don’t have the right kit.
Now England and Chelsea star Cole Palmer is working to ensure the next generation of kids have the right kicks to get involved in the beautiful game with the Re-Kicks initiative.
The initiative calls for fans across the UK to donate their unused and unwanted football boots to be cleaned up and restored by cleaning product manufacturer Cif. These will be redistributed to communities and young people across the country, providing more opportunities to play.
One of the Re-Kicks partners includes Rotherham Utd, who will be providing collection points for people's old kit.
Anthony Bayou, youth and inclusion manager at Rotherham United Community Trust, said: “With the trust operating at the heart of our local community, it’s very apparent that families are struggling with the current economic climate.
“We see young people attending our sessions wanting to play football with the right kit, so we’re pleased to be a part of the Cif Re-Kicks initiative to provide boots to the kids who really do need them.”
Cole Palmer added: “By helping to keep young people involved in the sport, I hope to inspire them to keep chasing their dreams on and off the pitch.”
