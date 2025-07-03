Community mourns passing of 'lovely' and 'passionate advocate'

RESPECTED: Rupa Tewari who worked in Rotherham for 20 years - pic by David Bull

FORMER colleagues and friends from Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust and the borough council have paid tribute to a “passionate advocate” for the local community whose loss will be “felt deeply”.

Dr Rupasree – known as ‘Rupa’ – Tewari spent two decades living and working in Rotherham where she was a respected community doctor and champion of women and children’s health, as well as a passionate advocate for South Asian culture.

Born in Kolkata, India in 1948, she passed away in April in Nottingham, where she had moved to be nearer family last year, aged 76 years old.

She is survived by her daughters, Nilanjana and Suranjana, her sons-in-law, David and Aditya, three grandchildren, and her extended family across India, the UK, and the US.

LOVELY NATURED: Rupa Tewari - pic by David Bull

Older daughter Nilanjana is a consultant Upper GI surgeon at the Royal Derby Hospital, while younger daughter, Suranjana, is a journalist for the BBC currently based in Singapore.

Suranjana said: “Her decision to pursue medicine was influenced by her father, a physician who had served in the Indian Medical Service, and who later practised privately.

“She trained at R.G. Kar Medical College, and, in 1977, married classmate and fellow physician, Dr Sisir Kumar Tewari.”

The couple began their careers together in Giridih – now the state of Jharkhand – in a rural hospital.

In 1981, with older daughter in tow, the Tewaris emigrated to the UK, seeking postgraduate training and a better future.

Rupa retrained and requalified, rose to clinical lead of the NHS Fife Sexual and Reproductive Health Services, with the family settling in Kirkcaldy where husband Sisir established the Scottish Bengali Cultural Association, East of Scotland.

Throughout the 90s and 00s, Rupa was an advocate for equal access to contraception, women’s health, and the wellbeing of under-served communities.

After her husband’s sudden death in 2002, Rupa rebuilt her life again – this time in South Yorkshire, where she was appointed associate specialist and clinical lead of the NHS Rotherham Trust Sexual Health Services.

Said Suranjana: “She again established herself as incredibly successful and popular in her workplace and was involved in the development of strategy around drop-in clinics, teenage pregnancy, cervical screening, menopause clinics and education on sex and relationships in schools.

“Separately, she actively promoted Indian culture and music, and was involved in a number of local Indian and cultural associations including the Rotherham Choir and Sangeet Group which she founded and co-chaired.

“Her cultural work in the community made her popular and known to many associated with the council, and others in and around Rotherham.”

Julie Craven, a former colleague at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are so sorry to hear about the loss of Dr Tewari.

“She was a lovely natured lady who was a pleasure to work with.

“She will be sadly missed by all who knew and worked with her, especially those who had the privilege of working with her at Rotherham Community Health Centre.”

Cllr Saghir Alam: “I am very sorry to hear about the passing of Dr Rupasree Tewari and pass my condolences on to her family and those who knew her.

“She was a lovely lady, always smiling and welcoming to everyone.

“A passionate advocate for Rotherham’s local community, her loss will be felt deeply, and she will be remembered with great affection and respect.”