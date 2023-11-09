A CARING couple who have dedicated decades of their lives to their community took their turn in the spotlight to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Maltby couple Keith and Carol Stringer celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary (photo= Kerrie Beddows)

Former town councillors Keith and Carol Stringer, who are well-known faces in Maltby, marked their marriage milestone with a party for friends, family and former colleagues.

Maltby-born Carol's family moved to South Kirkby in Wakefield when she was two.

The 79-year-old met husband-to-be Keith (80) at a youth club when they were teenagers.

The couple moved back to Maltby after Carol's uncle secured Keith a job in the mines and they married in Maltby Parish Church in 1963.

The community-minded pair, who share two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, spent four decades working in the community including as Maltby Town Councillors.

In 2003, they helped the Friends of Parkhill Lodge – which they founded in the nineties - to win an award for tackling anti-social behaviour.

Two years later, as part of the Friends of Maltby Parks, the couple were involved in the group getting a crime-busting award for combating trouble in Coronation Park.

The dedicated duo's community work also saw them land an invite to meet the then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown at a special Downing Street reception in 2009.

More recently, Age UK Rotherham ambassador and Rotherfed board member Keith was also the only person in the borough to pick up a Platinum Champion award in honour of the Queen’s jubilee last year for his community work.

Talking about taking time out to mark their diamond wedding with their party, Carol joked: “We managed to fit it in!

“It was lovely to have so many friends and family there, both from South Kirby and from South Yorkshire, as well as the Deputy Mayor and her consort.

“Everyone we wanted to be there was there.

“My four bridesmaids were also there – we've all grown a bit since then!

“We had a lovely day and a card from the King and Queen Camilla.”