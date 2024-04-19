Community groups share £9,000 funding for events
Flux Rotherham selected the six organisations to each receive Festival Network Funding of £1,500 to support creative programming and activity in their respective events.
The events are: Wath Festival (May 3- 5), Manvers Fete (May 26), Eastwood Funfest (June 22), Greasbrough Music Festival (June 29), Harthill Carnival (July 13) and Aston Carnival (August 3).
Flux Rotherham will also be supporting Eid in the Park at their event in June by planning and funding creative activities for children and families.
Paul Brookes from Harthill Carnival Society said the organisation was “delighted and extremely grateful” to have been chosen to receive the grant.
“In 2024 Harthill Carnival and Show will celebrate its 50th year anniversary,” he said, “something as a not-for-profit community organisation we are extremely proud of.
“The funding will contribute towards providing engagement opportunities in the build-up to, and during the carnival and show in July.
“Also, as we move forward towards 2025 – the year in which Rotherham has been chosen as the first ever Capital of Culture for Children – we will be working collaboratively to ensure children are very much part of Harthill carnival and show.”
In addition to the financial support, each group will benefit from training and assistance during the planning and delivery of their events including access to various training sessions, online tutorials on event management, and personalised assistance from dedicated staff members.