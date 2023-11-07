Community group’s peer support sessions supported by NHS
The S62 community group was set up two years ago and aims to tackle mental health, isolation and poverty in the local area.
The organisation will now have a say on NHS services and advise what can be improved upon.
Sarah Lacey, director and project coordinator of S62, said: “We are a group of people with lived experience of illness and mental health. Together we tackle mental health, isolation, supporting self development of peers, poverty and recovery in the community.
“We are now working with RDaSH to show what peer support is and working to form best practice for peer support.”
The group holds a Men's Mental Health session and multiple others from the drop-in centre in Harding Avenue, Rawmarsh.
Rotherham residents can join the group by attending a session or emailing [email protected].