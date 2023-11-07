MENTAL health problems will be among issues tackled by a community group working with Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation.

COMMUNITY WORK: S62 group with Paula Rylatt

The S62 community group was set up two years ago and aims to tackle mental health, isolation and poverty in the local area.

The organisation will now have a say on NHS services and advise what can be improved upon.

Sarah Lacey, director and project coordinator of S62, said: “We are a group of people with lived experience of illness and mental health. Together we tackle mental health, isolation, supporting self development of peers, poverty and recovery in the community.

“We are now working with RDaSH to show what peer support is and working to form best practice for peer support.”

The group holds a Men's Mental Health session and multiple others from the drop-in centre in Harding Avenue, Rawmarsh.