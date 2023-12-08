Community groups celebrate Co-op's £40,000 funding
A total of £39,905.43 is being shared in the borough by 25 groups, including 39th Rotherham Brownies who received £1,025.15, the 9th Rotherham Guides who were awarded £1,031.9 and, Wickersley Northfield Primary School which benefited from £1,342.45.
Co-op Members raised the funds to support the local projects they care about by swiping or scanning their membership card when buying own-brand products and services.
The Local Community Fund has supported more than 36,000 local community projects across the UK since it launched in 2016.
Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op, said: “We’re really proud of our Local Community Fund and the impact it’s had supporting thousands of local causes across the UK.
“These groups deliver incredible grass root projects, enabling them to provide important services, support and activities for their diverse communities.”