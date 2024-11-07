Egged: Hoyland's war memorial

HOYLAND’S annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service will go ahead this weekend, funded with a grant of more than £2,000.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is organised by the Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group, which also looks after the war memorial at Kirk Balk and another at Blacker Hill.

Sunday’s event has been supported with £2,655 towards the costs of organising the tribute, paid by Hoyland Milton and Rockingham Ward Alliance, a group made up of councillors and others from community organisations, which has a budget from Barnsley Council to spend in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That cash helps to pay for the event, which includes road closures for a parade through the area and a gathering afterwards in Hoyland town centre.

This year’s event begins with participants gathering inside the gates at Hoyland Cemetery, from 10.30am, before a march to the war memorial at 10.50, for a service which will include wreath-laying by representatives of many local organisations.

A parade into the centre of Hoyland will follow, with an appeal from organisers for participants to follow the instructions of marshals, to help ensure public safety.

It will come to an end at the new market area, where refreshments will be served outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The build-up to the event has been marred by something throwing an egg at the war memorial, which was cleaned up by a volunteer on Monday, described by the remembrance and parade group as “such an act of disrespect”.

A new bench, in memory of community stalwart Peter Sabin has also been installed alongside the memorial and a dedication ceremony for that took place on Sunday, with the Royal British Legion in attendance.