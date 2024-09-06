Community feedback to help shape future healthcare services

By Jill Theobald
Published 6th Sep 2024, 09:40 BST
Zara Jones, deputy chief executive at DBTHZara Jones, deputy chief executive at DBTH
HEALTH bosses are calling on local residents to share their views and help improve hospital services.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals – which runs hospitals including Montagu Hospital in Mexborough and Doncaster Royal infirmary – wants to hear about residents' experiences to understand current challenges and opportunities, identify focus areas and goals, and to inform its upcoming five-year strategy.

Zara Jones, deputy chief executive at the trust, said: “Our updated vision, 'Healthier together – delivering exceptional care for all,' highlights our commitment to creating a healthier future for the community.

“We focus on providing safe, exceptional, person-centred care, fostering a supportive and welcoming environment, collaborating with partners to enhance services, and ensuring efficient use of public funds.

“With this in mind, we are developing our next five-year strategy to ensure we provide the very best services for our patients.”

To get involved, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/8T3529F.

Ms Jones added: “Together, we can ensure we deliver exceptional healthcare for all.”

