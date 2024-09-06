Community feedback to help shape future healthcare services
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals – which runs hospitals including Montagu Hospital in Mexborough and Doncaster Royal infirmary – wants to hear about residents' experiences to understand current challenges and opportunities, identify focus areas and goals, and to inform its upcoming five-year strategy.
Zara Jones, deputy chief executive at the trust, said: “Our updated vision, 'Healthier together – delivering exceptional care for all,' highlights our commitment to creating a healthier future for the community.
“We focus on providing safe, exceptional, person-centred care, fostering a supportive and welcoming environment, collaborating with partners to enhance services, and ensuring efficient use of public funds.
“With this in mind, we are developing our next five-year strategy to ensure we provide the very best services for our patients.”
To get involved, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/8T3529F.
Ms Jones added: “Together, we can ensure we deliver exceptional healthcare for all.”
