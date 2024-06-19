Events will take place across the borough this weekend to 'celebrate unity and reject division' in memory of Jo Cox MP

COMMUNITY events will take place across the borough this weekend to 'celebrate unity and reject division' in memory of Jo Cox MP on what would have been her 50th birthday.

Eight years since the MP was murdered on her way to a constituency surgery to meet with residents of Batley and Spen, hundreds of 'Great Get Togethers' will take place across the UK from June 21-23

inspired by the message from her maiden speech: “We have more in common than that which divides us”.

In Rotherham, Stronger Together High Street Centre in Rawmarsh will host a Great Get Together event with a fun-packed day of games, picnics, and raffles.

Elsewhere social movement Camerados will host a number of '#DunkOff' events for biscuit and cookie fans in Thurnscoe, Wath, and Denaby.

Su Moore, chief executive officer of The Jo Cox Foundation, said: “All around the UK this weekend, Great Get Together events will be community spaces where people from different backgrounds can come together, get to know each other, and – in many cases – begin friendships.”

Rt Hon Jacqui Smith, chair of The Jo Cox Foundation and former home secretary, said: “The need to celebrate unity and to reject division is as relevant now as it was at the first Great Get Together in 2017.

“This weekend, on what would have been Jo’s 50th birthday, we’re looking forward to seeing how her ‘more in common’ message is continuing to inspire people to bring their communities together.”