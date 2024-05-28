Carlton Park Hotel.

​CARLTON Park Hotel was called “a nightclub for drug addicts” as neighbours declared a community emergency – and demanded an immediate end to the troubled venue’s use as temporary social housing.

Rotherham Council has been accused of “significant corporate failings” in placing tenants there without consulting South Yorkshire Police, Thomas Rotherham College, Oakwood High School or ward members.

An increase in crime and anti-social behaviour has alarmed residents, and more than 125 attended a meeting on Monday evening to call for action.

“We’ve had heroin needles in our garden,” said one resident living near the Carlton Park. “We’ve heard women screaming out of the windows that they need help.

“There’s smackheads with rakes trying to beat on a woman. I’ve had police asking me to help arrest people on numerous occasions. It’s like a nightclub for drug addicts.

“Every Tesco has a beggar outside, but at ours we have people literally trying to grab your money when you get to the cash machine.”

A single mum told how she had been burgled – and added: “I went for a walk in Boston Castle woods and saw people having sex in broad daylight. I’ve seen people smoking crack in the Tesco car park. This has all happened in the last six months.

“I have had people coming to my door asking for money. Somebody in the council has sold out and bet your bottom dollar they don’t live in Boston Castle.”

One resident told the meeting that he is employed by the probation service and added: “I bump into people I deal with at work every day.”

An 84-year-old woman said: “We have never had the nonsense we have got now. We have glass all over the road and we have to sweep it up. This used to be the best hotel in Rotherham.”

And another resident said: “I’m terrified now. I’ve got vulnerable neighbours. We’re all feeling the same. We want the immediate cessation of social housing at Carlton Park.”

The residents’ meeting was organised by Cllr Taiba Yasseen in response to what she called “alarming” concerns about child safeguarding, crime and community safety in the Moorgate area.

“These issues have been linked to the council’s decision to use Carlton Park Hotel for temporary housing,” said the independent Boston Castle ward member.

“I convened the meeting due to serious concerns over the lack of response from council leadership despite multiple emails outlining these horrific issues.”

Council officers were invited but did not attend. One resident said: “We pay their wages and they don’t have the guts to actually turn up here. They put their heads in the sand. People are cheesed off, and that's putting it politely.”

Cllr Yasseen said: “I am in utter disbelief that the council leadership did not support senior officer attendance at this crucial meeting.

“The council’s decisions have led to significant corporate failings in dealing with the consequences of using Carlton Park Hotel for housing.”

Insp John Crapper told the meeting that South Yorkshire Police had become aware of the issues because of calls from Tesco Express on Moorgate Road.

He said officers were making daily visits to the store, while the force was also “in conversation” with RMBC about new CCTV and a code of conduct for Carlton Park residents.

“We are spending as much as time as we can patrolling the area,” he added. “We can only do so much.”

Oakwood headteacher Chris Eccles sent a message to parents last week noting the increase in anti-social behaviour.

He said: “We will do all we can to ensure our pupils safety, but would advise that they take extra caution when walking down Moorgate Road towards TRC and the Tesco Express and, if possible, avoid this area.”

Older pupils have already been looking out for and warning younger ones, the meeting heard.Resident Martin Skellum said: “There were individuals on remand at the hotel but they were probably tagged and closely supervised and caused no trouble. There were women with children who needed protection, and they were no trouble, but the latest occupants appear to have problems with alcohol and drugs.

“They are left for 24 hours a day with no apparent social services support and no supervision, resulting in an increase of antisocial behaviour.

“Rotherham Council has failed in its duty of care, not only to these individuals, but to our community, especially its children and youth, in placing such individuals between a school and a college.

“We are talking about a small minority of offenders but they are like magnets and they attract criminal elements around them such as beggars, rough sleepers, drug dealers and shoplifters.”

Cllr Adam Carter, Rotherham Lib Dem group leader, said after the meeting: “The situation here is awful and the council needs to change its mind as there are real community safety and safeguarding concerns about this site.

“Changing this policy would save a lot of our council tax, as well as making our town safer for the vulnerable residents, who need temporary housing, and the long-term residents.”

He pointed out that no-one from the ruling Labour party had attended – preferring instead to stay in their group meeting elsewhere in the building.

A working group was established at the meeting to drive the community’s demands and decisions.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has written to RMBC and South Yorkshire Police to express residents’ concerns.

She said: “These issues are extremely concerning, particularly given the close proximity of TRC and Oakwood High School.

“It is completely unacceptable that residents should be fearful in their communities and local amenities.”