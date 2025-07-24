Community collaborates for cuppa, cake and creating art
Winthrop Gardens’ collaboration with FLUX Rotherham saw nearly 100 people from across the community get involved in the production of the “very unusual and unique” artwork ranging from a three-year-old child to a 90-year-old man.
Organiser Anna Chester said: “The aim of the project, delivered by FLUX Rotherham, was to involve our volunteers, customers and visitors in the creation of a very unusual and unique piece of art, which would be symbolic of the health, well-being and caring ethos of Winthrop, to display in the new café.
“It was fantastic to be able to welcome Karen Hall as our ‘artist in residence’ and together engage a really diverse group of people in this exciting venture, with volunteers and customers across our Tuesday walking group, men’s group, the visiting Headway group, people living with dementia and their carers from our Memory Café as well as those just calling in for a cuppa and some cake!
“Ninety-six people took part including Alfie, aged three and Bernard, aged 90, who made flowers to contribute to the creation.
“It was a very different activity but most enjoyable and worthwhile and saw us all tapping into some very creative juices.”
Alison Somerset Ward, FLUX Rotherham creative engagement officer, said: “Our partnership with Winthrop in this project really helped us engage with a very different demographic.
“It’s fantastic this unique and collective outcome will be on display for all to see in the popular Winthrop Café.”
