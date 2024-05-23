'Community Childcare Champion' Zoe celebrated at Number 10 reception
Zoe Croot, the owner of Lime Tree Nursery and The Fun Hub, was nominated by Alexander Strafford MP to attend the reception at Number 10 and meet David Johnston MP OBE, the minister for children, families and wellbeing, for her commitment to developing childcare provisions and youth hubs in the region and the positive impact of education on communities.
Lime Tree Nursery has five sites in Rotherham – at Maltby, Herringthorpe, Eastwood, Thrybergh, and North Anston.
Zoe said: “It was an absolute privilege to be invited to Number 10 and to be recognised by the government for the important work that we do for our whole community within the Lime Tree and Fun Hub network across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.
“The event provided a unique chance to showcase the importance of collaboration between nurseries, leaders, and their representatives.
“It also provided us with a great opportunity to see British politics in action as well as being able to have the opportunity to network and meet other colleagues from the sector.”
Rother Valley MP Alexander Strafford said: “I was so pleased to welcome Zoe to 10 Downing Street to meet the minister for children.
“He and I are full of admiration for the work that she, and everyone at Lime Tree Nursery, does and I am so pleased that we were able to celebrate and highlight her as a Community Childcare Champion.
“I look forward to bringing more constituents to Downing Street soon.”
