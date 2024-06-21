Community centre is closed over health and safety worries
It followed inspections of the building – beginning last October – by Rotherham Council, and all bookings were cancelled.
Phil Moody, chairman of the Black Hut Community Centre, said the council had informed them on May 22 of the closure with immediate effect because of “health and safety issues”.
He added: “Further investigations are to be carried out to determine the nature of issues but no timeframe has been given.
“The management committee are very disappointed at the suddenness of the request to close the building and have been in conversation with them regarding the problems and the lack of detailed information.”
The building, on Kimberworth Park Road, has been used for various activities for more than half a century.
Cllr Carole Foster, Keppel ward on RMBC, said she was “devastated” by the closure and had been providing support to groups which use the centre.
She added: “It’s a fantastic facility that serves so many groups in our community.”
Masbrough resident Barbara Gamston (92) began attending social group gatherings there after the loss of her local community centre.
She said: “We have got nothing open. We lost our centre in Masbrough a few years back and they’re in the same boat here. Older people like me just have nowhere to go.”
One visitor on Facebook said: “It’s a right shocker. I first went there 55 years ago. It’s been a part of the community for such a long time.”
Kevin Fisher, Rotherham Council’s assistant director of property and facilities, said: “As part of an assessment into the general condition of the premises known as the Black Hut, a number of health and safety surveys and inspections have been completed in recent months.
“As a result of the findings, the decision to close the building was made on compliance grounds to ensure that no building users are put at risk.
“Our officers have been working with the various groups that use the centre, and have identified alternate buildings for those groups to use whilst a wider appraisal of the overall condition and safety of the building is undertaken.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.