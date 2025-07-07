Community backlash over chapel demolition plan
The chapel in Darfield Cemetery has a 1914 date stone and is of a distinctive Gothic-style design, built in red brick with stone details, but currently has its windows boarded up.
Now a notice has appeared outside, advertising that plans have gone in to Barnsley Council to clarify whether a ‘method of demolition’ will have to be agreed prior to the proposed demolition of the building, which is in the cemetery off Saltersbrook Road.
The application has been made by Barnsley Council’s head of bereavement services, but has caused consternation among residents.
Some have claimed, in an online debate, that it is used by roosting bats - which have protection under planning legislation.
However, others have suggested launching a campaign to try to save the building, and bring it back into use.
One person said on social media: “My father had his service there when he died in 1975, it would be shameful if they demolished it, why not do what they have in Wombwell and make it a memorial to people who have been cremated or as a remembrance chapel?”
Another has suggested setting up a meeting to try to kick-start the formation of a group to get the building restored.
Darfield Area Amenity Association, a community organisation with a long history, has a planning and environment group already set up and they have invited those with an interest in the building’s future to get in touch to discuss options.
Some have complained that no details have been provided about why the demolition is being proposed.
