Community art project at Darfield library will run into the Autumn

A NEW art project has been launched at Darfield library and will run until Green Libraries Week in October, organised by Barnsley Council.

It is being headed by eco-conscious artist Louise Ann Wright and aims to celebrate local creativity, community involvement and the environment.

A series of workshops will take place to give residents an opportunity to get involved - exploring nature and sustainability through art.

That will range from growing plants in the new community garden, created on what was once a car park, to produce natural pigments, to sketchbooks and nature journaling.

Louise studied at Barnsley College and has an MA in Fine Art. Her work has been exhibited nationally and she was recently profiled in Country Life magazine for her sustainable artwork and creative use of home-made natural art materials. A public celebration event will be held at Darfield Library during Green Libraries Week to showcase the work created during the project.The project fits into the Love Where You Live programme, aimed at providing improvements to communities across the borough.

Another arts project is also taking place at Dodworth library.

Cllr Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, at the council, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see talented local artists working alongside our communities through Barnsley Libraries. Projects like these not only celebrate creativity and culture, but also strengthen the connection between people and the places they live.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing the artwork that’s created through these workshops and collaborations."

The project is funded through Barnsley Libraries’ status as an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation, using public funding from Arts Council England.