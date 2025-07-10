'Committed' Carter (8) is miles ahead with fundraising achievement

RACING AHEAD: Carter Hiner with his medal

GET a load of Carter!

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parents of a school pupil say they are “bursting with pride” – after he became the first child to finish the race in a regional 5k event.

Eight-year-old Carter Hiner took part with mum Kristina in the Race for Life Wakefield 5k in aid of Cancer Research UK in memory of two much missed relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Wickersley St Albans Primary pupil even came third overall in the event which saw around 500 people take part running the equivalent of just over three miles.

BONDING: Carter Hiner and mum Kristina

Mum Kristina said: “He wanted to run it and managed to raise £300 for sponsors Race for Life supporting Cancer Research.

“We have had family members who have been through cancer and we raced in memory of both his great grandads Eric Devine and Derek Foster and a family friend of ours Sandra Johnson.

“He didn’t stop once and he finished third place overall – being the first child to complete the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were two men in front of us then him and I came fourth at 24 minutes.

“He was so eager to take part and run with me at my side and it was nice to run together as a two – so memorable and a real bonding experience.

“But then he just went and smashed it!

“It's such a great achievement.

“It’s the first run he’s done and the confidence he’s got from doing it and doing it so well is great.

“His dad (Gareth) and I just bursting with pride with him.

“He is really committed to his sports – he got through to Metro Swimming Club recently, too, which is another massive achievement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Carter has even inspired his younger sibling to tie up his racing shoes in the future.

“His brother Theo, who’s six, was watching us at the race,” said Kristina.

“As we ran past he was cheering us on and shouting ‘Keep going mummy and Carter!’ which made me so proud, too

“Now he has said he wants to join us and race with us for next year’s Race for Life event!”