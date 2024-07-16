'Commendable' project supports young people with health conditions
Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust launched the new Youth Work Support project in collaboration with the CYPF Consortium and Rotherham United Community Trust which aims to help young people aged 11-19 with asthma, epilepsy, diabetes and other long-term conditions.
The initiative also supports people up to the age of 25 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), following a referral from their healthcare professional.
Based on the Children’s Ward at Rotherham Hospital, the project is supported through a pilot bid via the Children’s and Young People’s transformation programme and sees youth workers providing tailored guidance and individualised support with a focus on areas including personal growth, mental health and developing positive relationships.
Young people with long-term health conditions are also offered access to various services and clubs through the CYPF Consortium and Rotherham United Community Trust.
CYPF Consortium youth worker Joshua Hebenstreit said: “By getting to know each young person, we can help them manage their condition better, leading to an overall improvement in their quality of life.”
A parent of one patient described the project as “truly commendable”, saying: “Josh’s support significantly impacted my child’s hospital stay and recovery.
“His dedication continued even after discharge, ensuring we received the necessary support.”
Helen Dobson, chief nurse at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, added: “This vital initiative bridges the gap between medical care and emotional support for young patients with long-term health conditions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.