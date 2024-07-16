Chief nurse Helen Dobson has called the project 'vital'

A NEW support programme designed to help young people with long-term conditions has been praised by parents and patients for its 'significant impact' on quality of life.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust launched the new Youth Work Support project in collaboration with the CYPF Consortium and Rotherham United Community Trust which aims to help young people aged 11-19 with asthma, epilepsy, diabetes and other long-term conditions.

The initiative also supports people up to the age of 25 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), following a referral from their healthcare professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the Children’s Ward at Rotherham Hospital, the project is supported through a pilot bid via the Children’s and Young People’s transformation programme and sees youth workers providing tailored guidance and individualised support with a focus on areas including personal growth, mental health and developing positive relationships.

Young people with long-term health conditions are also offered access to various services and clubs through the CYPF Consortium and Rotherham United Community Trust.

CYPF Consortium youth worker Joshua Hebenstreit said: “By getting to know each young person, we can help them manage their condition better, leading to an overall improvement in their quality of life.”

A parent of one patient described the project as “truly commendable”, saying: “Josh’s support significantly impacted my child’s hospital stay and recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His dedication continued even after discharge, ensuring we received the necessary support.”

Helen Dobson, chief nurse at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, added: “This vital initiative bridges the gap between medical care and emotional support for young patients with long-term health conditions.”