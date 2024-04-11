Farrah the Fox takes to the streets at a previous parade

‘Roots – Rotherham Street Carnival’ will run from 11am until 4pm on Saturday, April 13 and feature a day of family-friendly live music and activities.

Festivities and performances start in All Saints Square at 11am with entertainment and bands.

The character of Reign is described as the “Spirit of the River Don” and “an embodiment of Rotherham’s heritage and spirit,” while Farrah the Fox is taller than a double-decker bus and “a wise guardian of the woodlands.”

Together Farrah and Reign will travel from Rotherham Minster, setting off at 1pm towards High Street, along Effingham Street, Frederick Street and finishing in All Saints Square.

Along the route, the puppets will be accompanied by dancers, artists and “creatures of the river” including walking performances and displays by Breakout Arts, Rotherham Dance Centre, Grimm & Co, Rotherham BMX, Clifton Partnership and a samba band.

Farrah the Fox is a nation-wide commissioned puppet with Emergency Exit Arts and the culmination of Historic England’s major cultural programme across England’s high streets.

The event has been devised by Historic England and Emergency Exit Arts with artistic director, Manuela Benini, in partnership with Rotherham Council and various arts organisations.

Rotherham Council’s creative programming and events manager Amy Lilley said: “This is sure to be a fantastic event for all the family and is part of our town centre programme of events which regularly take place on Saturdays throughout the year.

“The event also celebrates Rotherham’s rivers and canals which have a key part to play in Rotherham town centre, particularly with the opening of Forge Island this Summer.

“Together with a celebration of our high streets, this event will help to put a sense of pride back into Rotherham town centre.”

Children’s Capital of Culture are working with local schools in Rotherham and students will be invited to come and march in the parade with their families.