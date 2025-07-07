'Collie Chaos' event to mark rescue organisation's 40th anniversary

Support: Sheila at sponsor Butterfields

FOR the last 40 years Collie Rescue UK was been working to assist dogs in need of help, and now Wath woman Sheila Yerrell has organised a fund-raising event to mark the anniversary.

It is also expected to raise cash to help collie dogs which fall into the hands of the Collie Rescue Rough and Smooth organisation she has worked so hard to support.

The Collie Chaos event takes place at Wath Hall on Saturday July 12, with South Yorkshire Police dogs expected to attend, along with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and a variety of entertainments.

Rotherham’s Mayor, Cllr Rukhsana Ismail, is also expected to attend.

An agility demonstration will take place, with a ‘fun’ dog show also planned.

It opens at 10.30am and will run until 3.30pm at Wath Hall, in Church Street.

The event has been sponsored by several businesses in the area, with Butterfield’s funeral directors, DNAGILITY, The Dog House and RD Dog Training providing support.