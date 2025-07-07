'Collie Chaos' event to mark rescue organisation's 40th anniversary
It is also expected to raise cash to help collie dogs which fall into the hands of the Collie Rescue Rough and Smooth organisation she has worked so hard to support.
The Collie Chaos event takes place at Wath Hall on Saturday July 12, with South Yorkshire Police dogs expected to attend, along with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and a variety of entertainments.
Rotherham’s Mayor, Cllr Rukhsana Ismail, is also expected to attend.
An agility demonstration will take place, with a ‘fun’ dog show also planned.
It opens at 10.30am and will run until 3.30pm at Wath Hall, in Church Street.
The event has been sponsored by several businesses in the area, with Butterfield’s funeral directors, DNAGILITY, The Dog House and RD Dog Training providing support.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.