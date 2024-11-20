College group supports green agenda with new apprentices scheme
RNN Group – which is made up of made up of campuses including Rotherham College, Dearne Valley College, North Notts College, University Centre Rotherham, and the National Fluid Power Centre – is training low carbon heating technician apprentices as heat pump installers who will be able to fit low-carbon heating systems.
Heat pump installation rates in the UK are growing steadily, with the last two years both setting records for certified installations.
The Low Carbon Heating Technician Apprenticeship was selected by industry experts as one of six 'green apprenticeships' to mark King Charles’s Coronation last year.
Jason Austin, chief executive officer and principal at the RNN Group, said: “I am delighted that we have taken on Low Carbon Heating Technician Apprentices and are supporting a green agenda which is very important to the Group.
“The RNN Group is dedicated to leading on innovation and skills in our communities and we recognise that this sort of initiative aligns well with our mission as well as ensuring we are supporting businesses in the future.”
The MCS Foundation has been supporting the rollout of the apprenticeship, through grants for training providers and employers.
Alastair Mumford, programme director at the foundation added: “It is fantastic to see RNN group taking on a first cohort of low carbon heating technician apprentices who will be ready for work in a growing sector.”
