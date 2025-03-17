Coffee and beer plan for old dental premises

Decision: Planners will decide on coffee shop and bar proposal

AN OLD dental training centre in Rotherham could re-emerge as a coffee shop and craft ale bar, if planners approve of the scheme.

The Wickersley Road, Broom, premises are currently empty and the proposal is to use them to accommodate a new business which would be called Barrel and Bean.

Under the plans the premises would be refurbished, offering customers the choice of coffees, teas and cakes, or craft ales sourced from local breweries.

There would also be ‘simple cold plates made from locally sourced ingredients’ served.

Part of the refurbishment work would involve installing suitable access arrangements and an assisted WC, as well as general toilet facilities for staff and customers.

It is anticipated the business would generate two full-time jobs, with six more part time positions.

The premises would be expected to operate from 9am for hot drinks, with closing no later than 10.30pm.

Planning documents state: “The idea for Barrel and Bean originated in 2024 during a golfing trip among eight friends who envisioned a local craft ale bar providing quality cask and keg ales in a relaxed setting.

“This vision expanded to include high quality coffee, teas, and cakes, leading to the name Barrel and Bean.

“Seeking an ideal location, the group identified the vacant premises at 263 Wickersley Road, Brecks, which had remained unused for some time.

“Given the limited coffee shop and bar options in the area, this location presents an opportunity to create a vibrant social hub without necessitating extensive travel.”

The change of use would result in ‘minimal’ changes to the exterior of the building, the application states.

A decision will be made later.