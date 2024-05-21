GETTING READY: Unit 5 Gym and Rebounce Fitness are gearing up for their epic climb.

A GROUP of fitness fanatics are set to conquer Mount Snowdon to raise vital funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Unit 5 Group Fitness and Rebounce Fitness will take on the Snowdon for Sunrise 2024 challenge on June 9 to raise as much as possible for the charity, setting off in the dark at 1am to reach the summit of Wales’ highest mountain by sunrise.

Co-owner of Unit 5 Gym Emily Taylor and owner of Rebounce Fitness Nikki Lynam said: “We’re really excited to be supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice for the first time. Our gym is like a family and we love to come together as a team to support local causes in the community.

“This year we have a mixture of 60 clients from both Rebounce Fitness and Unit 5 taking on the challenge. We have already worked so hard to prepare for the climb and raise as much money as possible. We can’t wait to support each other as we embark on this incredible journey.

EPIC CLIMB: The team are in training

“The support from members of both fitness groups for this year’s fundraiser has been amazing. They have donated raffle prizes, purchased raffle tickets and sponsored us.

“The group have been doing practice walks and training hard for the big day. We’re especially proud of our eldest client, Margeret, who turned 83 in May. This year marks the 20th anniversary of when she first conquered Snowdon in 2004 and she can’t wait to experience it again with her fitness family.”

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice events fundraiser Beth Cole said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Unit 5 Group Fitness for taking on this impressive challenge for Bluebell Wood.

“Every penny they raise will help us to be there for local children and families who need us.

“Six staff members from Bluebell Wood are also doing the challenge and will be with you every step of the way.”

To support Unit 5 Group Fitness and Rebounce Fitness visit Just Giving and search UNIT 5 SNOWDON CHALLENGE or visit - https://www.justgiving.com/page/unit5snowdonforsunrise2024