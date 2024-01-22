ROTHERHAM’S Holocaust Memorial Day event will take place in Clifton Park with a theme reflecting on the fragility of freedom.

New venue: Clifton Park's bandstand

The international day of remembrance marks the six million Jewish deaths alongside others persecuted by the Nazis, as well as victims of more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

This will be the ninth time Rotherham has held an event, with this year’s taking place at the bandstand noon until 12.30pm on Thursday, January 25.

It will include speeches from various guests, including the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Robert Taylor; religious dignitaries and council representatives.

It will also include songs from schools, and local musician Nic Harding. Songs will be performed from 11.45am before the formal event.

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read said: “Holocaust Memorial Day has been an essential part of the calendar in January for the council and for residents.

“It is a day where members of the community come together to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in genocides as well as those who have survived and continue to live in our communities.

“It is important that we mark Holocaust Memorial Day so that we don’t forget what has happened in the past and the patterns events take that lead to genocides so that we can become wiser and better at spotting the signs at the very start.