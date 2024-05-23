Claire Mercer with some of the messages of support

SCORES of support messages from the campaign against smart motorways will be displayed in an eye-catching exhibition at Clifton Lane.

The rugby ground emerged as a suitable venue after Claire Mercer appealed through the Advertiser for help finding a large enough venue.

Campaigning Claire’s husband Jason was killed on a smart motorway section of the M1 five years ago following a minor collision.

And the exhibition venue has a personal connection as Jason was a Rotherham Titan season ticket holder.

Claire (48), who founded the Smart Motorways Kill campaign, said: “I had to limit the date range to just the last two years because the number of messages sent and still coming in would make gathering and displaying of all this impossible.

“The sheer scale of less than half the total messages surprised even me and I’m the one they were sent to!

“I started by flicking through as many emails and messages as possible and picking out common themes, they ranged from ‘boycott the first lane’ to details of the many, many terrifying experiences people had on smart motorways.

“We’ve had years and years of reports, investigations, stock takes and committees. It’s time to show the government the full picture of how the public feel about these motorways at the

only time the government will care… election time.”

The exhibition takes place on Thursday, July 4, from 10am to 3pm.

Many of the messages Claire has received relate to “using our vote” to show the strength of feeling against smart motorways, which is why she chose the election year for the public display.

The sentiments sent to Claire include submissions from other people who have been affected or even bereaved by incidents involving smart motorways.

She spent months at her kitchen table going through the thousands of messages before enlisting volunteers to help out.

Now all these messages have been collated and organised into categories for display.

Meanwhile, music festival Mercefest Strikes Back will be held at the Woodlands Club near Clifton Park in Jason’s memory – five years on from his death.