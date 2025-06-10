Circus skills in sky celebrate local history

WALK THIS WAY: The Great Bullzini was joined by wire dancer Ronja Breuk

ROLL up, roll up for sky-high fun!

More than 1,100 people gathered on Maltby Manor Fields to celebrate an extraordinary chapter in local history.

This year’s Maltby Community Festival brought to life the story of the Alzana family, the town’s own world-famous wire walkers from the 1930s and 40s.

Leading the spectacle was The Great Bullzini, the UK’s leading high wire artist, alongside performers from Let’s Circus.

BLUE-SKY THINKING: Some of the artists at Maltby Community Festival

The centrepiece was a 20-metre-long, eight-metre-high tight wire, set against the striking backdrop of the Bullzini Family’s vintage show waggon.

Residents took part in circus skills workshops, tested their balance on a training wire, and explored the story of Harold, Edgar, Elsie, Hilda, and Minnie Alzana (née Davis) – the remarkable Maltby siblings who became global superstars in the 1930s and 40s.

The Great Bullzini was joined by wire dancer Ronja Breuk, who reimagined the Alzanas’ high-flying legacy to the audience, including Rotherham Mayor Cllr Rukhsana Ismail, and MP Jake Richards.

The event was also supported by Cllr Donna Sutton, Cllr Adam Tinsley, Cllr Lynda Stables, and Cllr Simon Ball.

Helen Averley, managing partner at Let’s Circus, said: “Along with Flux Rotherham and Chris Bullzini, our ambition was to bring high wire artists back to recreate the idea of the extraordinary being an ordinary feature of Maltby, as it was when the Alzanas trained in their back garden.

“It was made particularly special by the interactions we had with local people, and to see so many children inspired to have a go in the workshops.

“Among those who walked the wire were a fourth generation Alzana baby, and a child of the high wire performer Julie who returned to it after 50 years.

“It was a real privilege to welcome Alzana family members including Julie who is Edgar Davis’ granddaughter, as well as Anne and Carole, Minnie’s nieces.”

Julie said: “When watching Chris and Ronja walk on the wire, it brought tears to my eyes, because I never thought I would see anyone walk on a high wire here again.”

Entertainment was also provided at the festival event by Maltby Sword Dancers, Maltby Brass Band, Children’s Capital of Culture, and Maltby Scouts.