THRICE as nice – £5,550 has been raised by a Rotherham church to be split equally between three hospices.

The money has been raised at monthly coffee mornings, organised by Joan Addenbrooke and Christine Fish over the past two years, at St James Church in Braithwell.

A cheques was presented to St John’s Hospice, Balby, Rotherham Hospice, and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston, at a Sunday service on behalf of the St James’ Church charity.

Funds were also raised through donations and contributions from the harvest festival auction.

St James’ Church verger Joan Addenbrooke said: “Our community and beyond are wonderful.

“They have helped to raise so much money for such worthy causes.”

The Mayor of Doncaster, Cllr Ros Jones, also attended the presentation.

She said: “It’s amazing how much people in Braithwell and beyond have raised.”

Jenny Baynham, fundraising manager for Your Hearts and Minds Charity – which raises money for St John’s Hospice – said: “It is an amazing achievement to raise so much money.

"On behalf of St John’s Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Rotherham Hospice, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped to raise such a fabulous amount.”

Jake Ahmad, community fundraising manager for Rotherham Hospice, added: “From all the staff, patients and the families of Rotherham Hospice, Doncaster Hospice and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped to raise this money.

“We depend on the support of our brilliant communities and can’t thank you enough for this generous donation.”