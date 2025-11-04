Churchill takes pride of place ahead of Remembrance Sunday

War leader: The new Sir Winston Churchill mural at Greasbrough Club

FROM his new perch above a Rotherham suburb, Sir Winston Churchill will once again watch over the nation’s solemn remembrance.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His freshly repainted face now gazes from the wall of Greasbrough Working Men’s Club, keeping vigil over the cenotaph as locals prepare for their Remembrance Day ceremony.

For a man who died 60 years ago, Churchill remains a striking presence. His image, joined by other wartime murals, has appeared on walls across the area thanks to two local firms determined to honour the fallen in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the work of two local companies, which wanted to finance a special Armistice Day celebration and pay their respects.

Remembrance: Lest We Forget mural in Greasbrough

KCM Waste Management and Spartan Site Solutions have installed 80 Union flags and St. George’s Cross flags along the streets of Greasbrough.

Emma Hickling, director of operations at Parkgate-based KCM, said: "We employed a Rawmarsh artist to paint the murals, including a 'Lest we forget' one on the side of my partner's house in Greasbrough.

"Winston will be looking down over the cenotaph; it looks great. We just thought that at the moment, the way things are going, it is important to remember the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted to bring the community together and show the things we still value. Churchill was one of the best British leaders of all time."

Emma, whose company also sponsors local boxer Kacie Doocey, said villagers and the WMC were "over the moon" with the additions to their suburb.

And it doesn't stop there.

On Sunday, the companies will fund a free, family-friendly hog roast along with a 1940s style Tribute band 'The Daisy Belles.'

"We have involved local schools, who are creating a highly visual Poppy Display for the day. We feel it is vital for children to connect with the history of the World Wars and understand the true meaning of Remembrance Sunday."

The event is a fundraiser for Help 4 Homeless Veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timetable: 10am: Service at St Mary's Church, Greasbrough; 10:45am: Veterans’ march to Cenotaph; 1pm: Post-parade event/Fundraiser at Greasbrough Club.

Anybody wanting to contribute to the cause can do so via: https://gofund.me/ca6abbfee

They have set a target of £3,500.