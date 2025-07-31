Church repairs completed in council-backed restoration

ST HELEN’S Church in Thurnscoe has had its future assured for generations to come with the completion of vital roof repairs.

It is the first major project to be completed using cash from Barnsley Council’s Love Where You Live project, which is putting £3.5m into schemes to improve communities across the borough.

Similar work has been carried out at the nearby church hall, which is used for a range of comms tie activities, including a recently launched Good Food Pantry, offering residents discounted groceries.

Improvements have included repairs to the bell tower as well as the roof, with other measures to improve drainage and upgrade security.

The council’s Dearne Area Team work with the church community to bring the project to a successful conclusion.

The council’s cabinet spokeswoman for public health and communities, Cllr Wendy Cain, said: “It’s wonderful to see these works competed.

“I know they will make a huge difference to parishioners of St Helen’;s and the wider Thurnscoe community.

“Love Where You Live is all about building stronger, connected communities where everyone feels they belong and can live a fulfilling life.”

Watertight: St Helen's, Thurnscoe

Vicar of St Helen’s, Rev Sarah Maughan, said: “After the works were completed, we had a heavy downpour of rain, and it was such a relief that out buckets were not needed.

“The support from, and collaboration with, the Love Where You Live campaign has been incredible.

“Without this financial backing, we couldn’t have had the work completed at this time.

“I love this community and very much Love Where I Live.”