Church could be officially closed - more than a year after services ended

Uncertain future: St Andrew's Church

A PROCESS which could confirm the end of St Andrew’s Church in Hoyland reaches another milestone next month.

No services have been held at the church, on Market Street, since Easter last year and now a document, technically called a Pastoral Scheme, has been drawn up which could see the parish merged with another.

The Church of England would then to on to decide the future of the building, which is an imposing presence in the neighbourhood.

There is still an opportunity for people to present their views on the proposals, until May 6, either for or against.

If there are no objections, the church will automatically move forwards with the draft scheme for the re-organisation.

That would see the church formally closed, and a supporting note from the Church Commissioners’ office states that work has been going on for more than two years to explore the parish’s future, a process it describes a “challenging”.

It states: “St Andrew’s has found it tough for some years, and the congregation has been declining steadily but since the pandemic over the last few years, it has been challenge to appoint church officers.”

The Parochial Church Council at St Andrew’s has had support from with wider church organisation, but the note continues: “The PCC feels that the current strategy favours the more resourceful parishes, although it is clear that the parish of St Andrew’s is not sustainable.

“After robust conversations, it has become clear that the parish of St Andrew, Nether Hoyland, will continue to struggle due to a lack of people, which has led the governance to fail.

“Moreover, the present few members of the PCC have decided to step down, leaving the parish without governance and a tiny elderly congregation.

“So a pastoral scheme has become necessary.

“The Deanery is considering options for pastoral reorganisation that will merge St Andrew’s parish with a neighbouring parish.

“This will be the subject of a subsequent Pastoral Scheme. In the meantime, parishioners will be sighposted to neighbouring parish churches.”

The future of the building could then be subject to a Pastoral (Church Buildings Disposal) Scheme, which would allow for suggestions about what might become of the then former church.