Church and its hall could be futureproofed with major investment

Futureproofing: Rev Sarah Maughan with church wardens Simon Carr and Janet Ellor, outside Saint Helen's Community Hall, which could see major improvements

A DEARNE church and its associated hall are both in line for a major make-over, supported by council cash aimed at making a high-profile contribution to the community.

The move would help ensure both survive for the benefit of the community,

Proposals for St Helen’s Church, and its hall, in Thurnscoe, include roof repairs to both, with part of the existing hall roof currently beyond repair, and a programme of other maintenance, including repainting.

The aim is to make both buildings fit for use in the future, safeguarding their place in the community.

It has been made possible through an award from Barnsley Council of £25,000 to each ‘ward’ in the borough.

That money is meant to be spent on “a high-level project to improve their ward area”, according to report to be discussed on May 19.

The grants are from the Love Where You Live programme, which first ran around a decade ago and has been revived by Barnsley Council.

The renovations would soak up £18,000 of Dearne North ward’s budget, with another £25,000 coming from the church itself.

The project still needs approval from Dearne Area Council, a sub-body of Barnsley Council, the Love Where You Live Board.

A report to councillors states: “Churches are more than just places of worship; they are historical landmarks, architectural marvels, and community hubs.

“The integrity of a church’s structure is paramount, and the roof plays a crucial role in maintaining this integrity.

“Repairing a church roof is essential from preserving heritage to ensuring safety for the congregation and visitors.

“A damaged roof can lead to leaks, which may cause extensive water damage to the church’s interior.

“This can weaken the structure, leading to costly repairs and potential safety hazards.”

A new food pantry opens at the church hall next month and is expected to attract around 50 visitors each week.

It is also used by the NHS for rehabilitation and heart health sessions, with scouts and guides also using it.

A further project is also on the drawing board, potentially repeating one from Barnsley town centre in 2016, when images of locals who had made an impact in sport and entertainment were displayed on lamp-posts.

Vinyl banners could be used for the same purpose, if the idea goes ahead.