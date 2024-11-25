Christmas wreath-making workshops at garden centre
Cherry Lane in Tickhill will host the events on November 25, as well as December 2 and 9
From choosing the perfect decorations to arranging real Nordic fir and vibrant artificial décor, the centre's horticulture experts will guide participants through the step-by-step process of creating a beautiful wreath to decorate their doors this Christmas..
Laura Chapman, events manager at Cherry Lane Garden Centre, said: “These wreath workshops are sure to spread Christmas cheer and help our customers add a festive touch to their homes.
“They are always great fun and our experts are on hand to help people create their own unique wreath.”
Tickets for the wreath-making workshops cost £19.99 per adult, with crafting materials, tools and expert guidance provided.
Tickets must be booked online in advance – see the events page of www.cherry-lane.co.uk to book.
Free car parking is also available at Cherry Lane.
