Christmas wreath-making workshops at garden centre

By Jill Theobald
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:21 BST
Some of the Cherry Lane team
A VALUE garden centre is hosting a series of seasonal Christmas wreath-making workshops.

Cherry Lane in Tickhill will host the events on November 25, as well as December 2 and 9

From choosing the perfect decorations to arranging real Nordic fir and vibrant artificial décor, the centre's horticulture experts will guide participants through the step-by-step process of creating a beautiful wreath to decorate their doors this Christmas..

Laura Chapman, events manager at Cherry Lane Garden Centre, said: “These wreath workshops are sure to spread Christmas cheer and help our customers add a festive touch to their homes.

Some of the wreaths

“They are always great fun and our experts are on hand to help people create their own unique wreath.”

Tickets for the wreath-making workshops cost £19.99 per adult, with crafting materials, tools and expert guidance provided.

Tickets must be booked online in advance – see the events page of www.cherry-lane.co.uk to book.

Free car parking is also available at Cherry Lane.

