There will be activities and workshops as part of this weekend's Christmas lights switch-on

ROTHERHAM town centre will welcome visitors for an evening of free entertainment this weekend with the official start of the festive season at the Christmas Lights’ Switch-on.

The much-loved event, taking place on Saturday, November 16, from 3pm regularly sees 6,000 people visit the town centre.

On the main stage in All Saints’ Square adjacent to the Christmas Tree, there will be performances from The Banned, Rotherham Youth Choir, Rotherham Civic Theatre Panto Cast, The Wichitas and Smashby.

Over at Market Square, local favourites, Let’s Circus will be dazzling the crowds by performing their circus skills with some festive treats from Mrs Santa and her elves.

There will be more street entertainment throughout the evening across the town centre.

Look out for Creature Feature’s ‘There’s Nothing Like a Dame’ as the two ugly sisters will be let loose in all their gaudy glamour and fantastic finery to cause festive mayhem and mirth.

Elsewhere, the Christmas spirit continues in Minster Gardens.

‘And… Breathe’ by Pif-Paf, will bring a new sound and light installation, exploring breath, breathing alone, and breathing together, mixing science and the joy of community.

All the family will also be able to take part in creative workshops and join artists for some creative fun which they can make and take home.

Visitors can explore the town centre and Rotherham’s variety of businesses before heading to All Saints’ Square for the lights switch-on by the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Sheila Cowen at 6pm.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, Cllr Robert Taylor said: “The Rotherham Christmas Lights Switch-on is an amazing free event bringing fun and excitement for the whole family as we officially switch on the Christmas lights for the start of the festive season.

“Every year, the event is a much-loved tradition with live entertainment, music, comedy, creative workshops, street entertainers and a gift market.”