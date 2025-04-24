Chocolate donation for community goes down a treat
Keith Stringer – a supporter of Maltby Together Community Group, which brings together businesses, residents and organisations to support the town's most vulnerable – said: “I was approached by Lee Turner who leads the group and asked if I could help him in obtaining Easter eggs for the children's event he was holding over the holiday period.
“I mentioned this to Sean Gibbons, who runs Food Aware in Mexborough and Hellaby, and he said it was a pleasure to be able to help someone who was willing to put on entertainment for the young people of Maltby.
“Lee was overwhelmed when he learned Sean had donated 70 Easter eggs, as well as chocolate bars and children's games, and couldn't thank Sean enough for his kindness.
“I have known Sean for a few years now and he has never yet let anyone down with his generosity.”
