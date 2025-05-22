Children's ‘rave’, theatre and art on stage at Festival of Stories in Rotherham

RAVE ON: CBeebies Bedtime Stories stars Evie Pickerill and Rhys Stephenson

MAGICAL surprises, fun and family events await as a leading children’s literacy charity’s much-loved Festival of Stories brings together world-class authors and performers in Rotherham from this weekend.

In celebration of Rotherham becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture this year, Grimm and Co will once again host the Festival of Stories from May 24-31 at its Emporium of Stories base on Ship Hill and different venues around town.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories stars Evie Pickerill and Rhys Stephenson will be reading and raving for a full day of story fun.

Evie said: “We can’t wait to bring CBeebies Bedtime Stories Read and Rave to the Festival of Stories at Grimm and Co – we hope to see you there for a bedtime story and a party!”

SHOW TIME: The Blanket Fort Theatre Company's immersive play Last Unicorn Airways

Award-winning global photojournalist and artist Elisa Iannacone launches a new series of art that shares the stories and dreams of Rotherham’s young people.

She said: “Reframe Rotherham is about re-framing perspectives, lifting up children's voices, and celebrating the richness of identity in all its forms.”

Other highlights include The Blanket Fort Theatre Company's immersive play Last Unicorn Airways, taking the audience on a global adventure through engaging music, puppetry, comedy and sensory storytelling.

The show has been co-created with children from four SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) schools in Rotherham – Kelford, Hilltop, The Willows and The Abbey – in partnership with Nexus Academy Trust.

Miranda Debenham, disabled producer for The Blanket Fort Club, said: “Accessible and inclusive storytelling is not only more fun, more engaging and more thoughtful than traditional theatre, it is also opening up doors for the next generation to experience art in all its forms.”

Meet world-class authors and illustrators as the Children’s Books North Network takeover Grimm and Co for a full day with workshops and panel events with creatives including Dapo Adeola, author of Speak Up, Kate Pankhurst, author of the series Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, and Mark Bradley, illustrator and creator of graphic novel Bumble and Snug.

Guests can make their own story and create characters on Adventure Walks with Adam Blake, the artistic director of Adventure Arts, as well as write their own nature documentary and tell terrific tales with Tom Jordan, the author of 100 Ways to Save the Planet: Everything You Need To Know To Become A Green Superhero.

Deborah Bullivant, chief executive officer of Grimm and Co, said: “This year’s Festival of Stories is set to be our biggest and best yet, with some incredible guests and events that will inspire the story-makers in every one of us.”

Sarah Christie, programme manager from Children’s Capital of Culture, added: “To have such a world-class event on our doorstep is a privilege and made even more special because children and young people have helped co-create this year’s festival.”

All of the events at the festival – which has been funded by Arts Council England, Children’s Capital of Culture and SYCMA – are free but need to be booked in advance via Eventbrite.

For the full programme and more information, visit www.grimmandco.co.uk/festival-of-stories