Children's home planned for residential street

New development: A children's home could be on the way

A DETACHED house on a residential street could be converted to a children’s home under an application which has been put to planners.

The four bedroomed house, on Verona Rise, Darfield, Barnsley, would need some alterations, including the installation of fire doors, to make it suitable, but would be largely unchanged.

If approved, it would take up to three children at once, on a ‘ad hoc’ basis for short-stay accommodation.

At least four carers would be present through the day, dropping to two after 10pm, with a bedroom provided for one of those, with the other required to stay awake.

The home would have a registered manager, who would be active at the home Monday to Friday on a 9am to 5pm basis.

The ground floor of the house would have a communal kitchen and living area, with a light and sounds room as well as a large store, which is currently a garage.

New soft landscaping would be introduced to the area garden.

If approved, the home would be operated by Pearl Homecare Ltd and in planning documents they state most buildings around the house are residential, with several small businesses also in the area.

There is parking on site for two vehicles, though they also state that there are public transport links, with a bus stop in Snape Hill Road.

Barnsley Council will have to make a decision on whether to allow the change of use and the applicant states the home would “provide sanctuary to those in need”.