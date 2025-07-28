Children's home application warns of 'negative stereotype'

A HOUSE on a residential street could be used as a care home for children in future - with an application now in with planners to make that possible.

Under the plan, the house in Prior Croft would be used to accommodate up to two youngsters, in the seven to 17 age range, along with the staff who would care for them - typically two during the day and one or two overnight.

Barnsley Council would need to approve a change of use under planning rules and an application for that has now been made.

That acknowledges surrounding properties are “family housing” and states the accommodation would be aimed at those who were “in the care system and need a stable home”, with the operating of the home overseen by regulator Ofsted, which could ultimately close it if it was deemed to be outside approved standards - with that organisation dictating such homes should be run as closely as possible to a ‘typical’ family home.

The purpose of the home would be to provide for occupants “a safe, secure home they will be supported to develop and grow in a nurturing positive environment where they feel able to be themselves and enjoy their childhood.

Applications to operate such small-scale homes are becoming increasingly common, but can generate objections with one gaining consent in Rotherham despite around 70 objections.

Planning documents state: “Community safeguarding and perceived risk of anti-social behaviour is sometimes raised when considering this type of application.

“This is an inaccurate negetive stereotype that has no statistical basis and is certainly not the reason children end up in the care system.

Children's home: Council planners have been warned of 'negative stereotype'

“Children in care are predominantly there due to circumstances beyond their control, including being victims of abuse and neglect.

“Looked after children who ouse a risk to the safety of themselves are others are generally housed in secure accommodation (a different use class) or subject to a ‘Deprivation of Liberty Order’ meaning they cannot leave the property unaccompanied.”

The objective would be to place residents there on a long-term basis, with the property not being registered with Ofsted for short-stay use.

The application, for a certificate of lawfulness to allow the change of use, is from a company calle Paradza.