Children to create 'permanent reminder of mining heritage'

'PRESERVING THE STORY': Film-maker Wayne Sables

AN AWARD-WINNING South Yorkshire film-maker is working with children in Rawmarsh on a new project marking the Rotherham area’s mining heritage.

Last year saw Wayne Sables complete a new film project centred on the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike and Doncaster’s place in the year-long industrial dispute.

Now, as part of Rotherham’s year as Children’s Capital of Culture, Wayne has returned to mining’s story with a commission to create a film centred on a children’s dance piece about their community’s coal heritage.

Wayne said: “The aim of the film is to promote the impact of Children’s Capital of Culture but, even more than that, I believe it will be a permanent reminder of an important part of the industrial heritage on Rotherham and Rawmarsh.

“These children have grown up in a world where mining is now no more than a memory to many people but projects like this can preserve the story of the families and communities who grew and gave so much to the region’s industrial past.

“It is that heritage that we need to preserve for future generations and a project like this being captured on film provides a vital element in a story that goes back through generations and centuries.”

Since its founding in 2006 the Wayne Sables Project has become one of Yorkshire’s premiere multi media companies specialising in combining the arts and technology within the professional, corporate, community and educational environments.