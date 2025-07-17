Children peddle flower power at 'fun and amazing' RHS show
The Children’s Capital of Culture garden – designed by Rachel Platt – drew in thousands of visitors with its youthful design, and was the first time a BMX track and DJ booth have ever featured at an RHS flower show.
Designed with Rotherham’s young people in mind and in celebration of the borough's landmark year as the world's first Children’s Capital of Culture, the RHS Teenage Dirt Park feature garden, centred around an innovative dirt track with rollers, jumps, and berm turns with communal hangout areas for young people to “connect, create and let loose”.
The garden was wrapped in meadow planting and blended with contrasting colourful plants based on the young people of Rotherham's favourite colours, all topped off with graffiti benches and pots by a local artist.
Grace Bower, an ambassador for Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture programme this year, said: “This garden celebrated young people and green spaces because we’re passionate about being outside in nature but it doesn’t have to be boring.
“We’re not in Chelsea any more, we’re in Rotherham!
“So we’re going to have our space and make it really fun and amazing.”
The project was a collaboration between RHS, Rotherham BMX and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for Children's Capital of Culture festival year in 2025.
After the RHS show, which runs until July 20, the garden will be re-homed at Bramley Grange School.
