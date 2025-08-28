Children book in time for new chapter of adventure
Redrow has donated book bundles, including a selection of mental health books, to nurseries and schools across Rotherham.
The books were split between a nursery, a junior school and a community project taking place this summer.
The bundles, valued at £500, were donated via Amy Wilding an independent Usborne partner and the founder of Wild World Book Club – a children’s bookshop driven by a passion for getting more children excited about reading.
Ravenfield Primary Academy received a full classroom set of the Cogheart adventure books along with a large mental health bundle of books.
A phonics class set, and a smaller mental health bundle were donated to Wonder Years Day Nursery.
“It is my mission to spread the word on the importance of reading,” said Amy from the Wild World Book Club.
“I’m so happy to have donated these books on behalf of Redrow and I’d like to thank the team for this donation.
“During the summer holidays I will be hiding books in local outdoor spaces, encouraging children to get outside, enjoy some screen-free fun, and discover a love of reading.
"Clues will be shared on social media, and children who find the books can take them home, read them, and even re-hide them for others to enjoy.”
Leanne Jepson, principal at Ravenfield Primary Academy said: “Thank you to both Redrow and Amy for these book bundles.
“The pupils have already started reading the adventure books.
“They will all be put to very good use in the new school year.
Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire added: “Thank you to Amy for helping us to distribute these books to children across the Ravenfield community.
“I hope they are enjoyed by all.”
Redrow is currently building homes at Poppy Fields, located off Moor Lane South in Ravenfield.