Cheers! Pub Parliamentarian award for Sarah Champion

Being photographed with pint-in-hand has become a political stereotype since the emergence of populists...

But Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has shown rather more substance in supporting the brewing and pubs industry – and that has earned her Pub Parliamentarian of the Year status.

The accolade comes from the All-Party Parliamenty Beer Group, which holds annuanl awards.

It seeks to promote an understanding of the contribution pubs and brewing make to the country’s economy – and society.

The awards were chaired by Tonia Antoniazzi MP.

Ms Champion was given her title in recognition of her campaigning work to limit the impact of Extended Producer Responsibility for glass producers in Rotherham and further afield.

For months she has been highlighting the injustice of the legislation, which will mean glass bottles face a tax while plastic and aluminium do not – adding an estimated 10p to a bottle of beer.

In addition, pubs and breweries would effectively have to pay twice for their waste collection, creating added costs to small business who are already struggling under inflationary and other cost pressures.

A lot of bottle: Sarah Champion with her award

An All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group spokesperson said: “Sarah was nominated for and received her Pub Parliamentarian of the Year Award because her work on Extended Producer Responsibility for packaging in particular, has been critical for beer and pubs and shone a light on the inherent unfairness in the legislation which would have meant pubs paying twice for their waste collection, to their private waste contractors and local authorities.

This issue is now being addressed, and Sarah's interventions have played a huge part. She is a very worthy winner.”

The MP added: “I’m honoured to have been awarded ‘Pub Parliamentarian of the Year 2025.’ Pubs and breweries represent the best of British and are so deserving of our support.

“EPR, as it stands, will add an unfair cost burden these cherished businesses, at no particular gain to anyone else. I want to see Beatson Clark’s specialty amber glass in our pubs for years to come. That means continuing to apply pressure on the Government to protect our glass producers, and all those who use their products.”